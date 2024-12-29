The Chip So Dangerous It Was Pulled From Store Shelves
Food challenges have grown in popularity thanks to the rise of social media. Viral videos, that often show participants' humorous reactions to the tests, quickly raise awareness of them. This is exactly how the one chip challenge gained notoriety. However, tragedy struck in September 2023 when 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died from cardiopulmonary arrest after eating the chip. According to the Chief Office of the Medical Examiner's autopsy report, Wolobah's cardiopulmonary arrest was connected to the consumption of food with "high capsaicin concentration." The 10th grader also had a heart defect that might have increased his susceptibility to the risk posed by the ultra-spicy chip.
To complete the one chip challenge individuals must eat one Paqui chip. This specially-designed chip boasted ingredients including Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper peppers, as well as capsaicin. Capsaicin is a chili pepper extract known for its use in things like pepper spray, and those who eat a lot of spicy food will know that consuming capsaicin can result in a euphoric feeling some have termed spice drunk. To make the one chip challenge even harder, contestants weren't allowed to eat or drink anything in the hour after consuming the Paqui chip. The Paqui chip was discontinued following Wolobah's untimely death.
The chip made several people ill
Despite Paqui stating that the challenge was for adults only, children flocked to buy the $10 chip after watching videos of the challenge online. Unfortunately, minors across the United States developed medical issues after eating the chip. Thirty students endured health issues in New Mexico's Clovis Municipal School District. In Georgia, at Treutlen Middle and High School, around 20 students fell ill after consuming it.
The chip's haunting packaging serves as a reminder of its dangers. It consists of a coffin-shaped box that contains one individually wrapped spicy tortilla chip. Following the reports of illnesses and Harris Wolobah's death, a spokesperson for Paqui told People, "while the product adhered to food safety standards, out of an abundance of caution, we worked with retailers to voluntarily remove the product from shelves in September 2023, and the One Chip Challenge has been discontinued." The spokesperson also extended their condolences to Wolobah's family. Since Paqui's product was discontinued, other brands like Jolochip have created their own one chip challenge products.
Many consumers shared their experience online
Although the chip is now discontinued, many Reddit users have found community by sharing the horrible sensations they experienced after eating the hot snack. In a Reddit thread titled "Warning: Do NOT do the One Chip Challenge," the original poster wrote, "I wouldn't call it spicy. It just felt like a horrible chemical burn in my throat and on the tip of my tongue. It's what I imagine it would be like to drink gasoline. Extremely painful but not 'spicy.'" The poster then goes through their experience with stomach pains, cramps, vomiting, and body aches following the chip's consumption.
Irritation in the mouth and throat are typical responses to eating foods rich in capsaicin. To reduce the pain, those who completed the challenge recommended washing your hands and anything else that touched the chip. Drinking milk is also a good way to reduce the irritation caused by spicy food.
The Reddit thread included responses from unlucky spicy food fans who had already completed the challenge as well as those people who had yet to purchase the chip. With over 400 comments that spoke of painful reactions, it's easy to see why the chip was pulled from shelves. So, to be on the safe side, next time you have a spicy chip craving try one of the many Lay's flavors or simply make your own flavored chips.