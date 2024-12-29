The Chip So Dangerous It Was Pulled From Store Shelves

Although the chip is now discontinued, many Reddit users have found community by sharing the horrible sensations they experienced after eating the hot snack. In a Reddit thread titled "Warning: Do NOT do the One Chip Challenge," the original poster wrote, "I wouldn't call it spicy. It just felt like a horrible chemical burn in my throat and on the tip of my tongue. It's what I imagine it would be like to drink gasoline. Extremely painful but not 'spicy.'" The poster then goes through their experience with stomach pains, cramps, vomiting, and body aches following the chip's consumption.

Irritation in the mouth and throat are typical responses to eating foods rich in capsaicin. To reduce the pain, those who completed the challenge recommended washing your hands and anything else that touched the chip. Drinking milk is also a good way to reduce the irritation caused by spicy food.

The Reddit thread included responses from unlucky spicy food fans who had already completed the challenge as well as those people who had yet to purchase the chip. With over 400 comments that spoke of painful reactions, it's easy to see why the chip was pulled from shelves. So, to be on the safe side, next time you have a spicy chip craving try one of the many Lay's flavors or simply make your own flavored chips.