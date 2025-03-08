Is It Okay To Bring Your Own Condiments Or Sauces To A Restaurant?

You're probably aware that, at some fancy restaurants, asking for certain sauces is something you shouldn't say when ordering steak. It can be construed as you telling them that their food isn't good enough to enjoy on its own, and as such needs to be drowned in steak sauce, hot sauce, or — heaven forbid — ketchup. But what if you bring your own bottle? Let's say you have a favorite brand of ranch that not every restaurant carries, or let's say you have an addiction to sriracha that would deplete the restaurant's resources. (You've had your heart broken by Huy Fong before, and you won't chance it again.) Would it be acceptable to bring your own sauce on your person? That way you're not asking them for anything, and it's all okay. Right?

Well, answer this simple question: Are you Beyoncé? If so, we are thrilled to learn that you read our website, and we're happy to inform you that you can carry hot sauce in your bag anywhere you please — not that you needed us to tell you that. (We loved "Renaissance," by the way.) If, however, you are not Beyoncé (or Hillary Clinton, who also carries hot sauce on her purse), bringing your own bottle of sauce to a restaurant is generally frowned upon. Although not every establishment finds it rude, enough do that you might not want to risk it, and it may even be a health code violation.