The Best Way To Use Up Your Leftover Raising Cane's Sauce

Does anyone really know what's in Cane's Sauce; that ubiquitous pink condiment that comes with your Raising Cane's order? Near as we can tell, it's a sort of Russian dressing-adjacent sauce made from ketchup and mayonnaise, seasoned with black pepper and Worcestershire — but, whatever it is, it's absolutely delicious. If you snapped up one of those 32-ounce cups of Cane's Sauce a while back, we can't say we blame you. But what exactly do you do with that extra sauce once you've eaten all the chicken fingers you can? Well, you can always get more chicken fingers, but aside from that, you've got a few different options — and maybe the most promising involves your everyday crudités.

If Cane's Sauce really is just a take on Russian dressing, it stands to reason that you could use it the same way you'd enjoy the tangy dressing. That means, whenever you find yourself getting sick of ranch, you can swap in a little Cane's Sauce and dip away. The sweetness of carrots and the crisp texture of celery play beautifully against the rich, savory sauce. Sure, carrots and celery may not be quite as tasty as those chicken fingers (even if the breading ends up coming off of them, half the time), but that sauce really goes a long way, doesn't it? Of course, you can also try other raw veggies, like broccoli or cauliflower, too.