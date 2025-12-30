The Reason Nespresso Pods Are Made Of Aluminum
When Nespresso launched its coffee pods in 1986, it changed the way the world drank coffee. Those who want practicality with passable taste might say this change was positive. Those concerned with the environment (and obsessed with high-quality coffee) would probably argue the opposite.
The pod's innovation lies in the convenience of its single-use capsules. When you use a pod machine, you simply have to place the pod into it and then let the coffee make itself. No need to meticulously grind beans, making sure you do it the right way, or being careful not to overbrew the grounds. But this convenience results in massive amounts of waste, since capsules are only used once before being thrown away.
As a response, Nespresso decided to start making its pods from aluminum. "We use aluminium for our capsules as it protects the quality of our coffee and it can be recycled again and again," the Nespresso website states. The metal can be infinitely recycled and never needs to reach the landfill, but theory doesn't always mean practice. Most curbside recycling programs don't accept capsules, so Nespresso offers an in-house recycling program in 71 countries that allows users to mail pods in for recycling or take them to collection points. Facilities sometimes also receive pods from other capsule coffee companies. This project is an important part of the company's claim to sustainability, as is the use of aluminum. However, many people question whether these actions are actual solutions or just greenwashing lip service.
Are Nespresso aluminum pods really sustainable?
In 2024, Nespresso claimed to recycle 35% of its pods, but this number hasn't been verified in independent reviews. Some experts estimate that it is likely closer to 5%. The program is not available in every city, and many consumers who choose Nespresso for its convenience may not be willing to go through the trouble of returning the capsules. Even if you take Nespresso's recycling percentage at face value, the company does not share how many of the estimated 14 billion capsules that it sells each year are made with aluminum. It's therefore impossible to know exactly what this number represents. By the company's own (and perhaps inflated) estimates, 65% of its capsules are thrown away rather than recycled.
Another issue is that Nespresso pods can't be made with 100% recycled aluminum, so the company still needs to mine virgin material. Nespresso's website states that mining and production account for 86% of aluminum's carbon footprint. This means that the impact of making aluminum pods is still significant. Even worse, a 2021 study found that coffee pods caused more carbon emissions than other coffee-making methods.
So, what are consumers to do? There is no way to drink coffee without impact, but it's not realistic to stop consuming it in the morning — or having a cup of it at night. Instead, try to buy compostable pods that are compatible with Nespresso machines or, if you love Nespresso capsules, do the necessary work to participate in the company's pod recycling program.