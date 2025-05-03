Are Coffee Pod Recycling Programs Worth Using?
Coffee pods are a convenient way to make your first cup of joe in the morning with minimal effort. The issue is this minimal effort comes with maximum waste. Made to be single-use, pods create a disturbingly large amount of trash. A 2021 study found that, all things considered, this is also the coffee-making method that causes the most emissions. Conscious consumers can try to curtail this impact by participating in pod recycling programs. But are these programs worth using or are they just greenwashing? The frustrating answer is that, although greenwashing is happening, consumers keen on using pods should still try to recycle them.
The first thing you should know is that each company handles pod recycling differently because they use different materials. Some companies (like Keurig and Nescafé) use recyclable plastic. Their tactic mostly relies on consumers being responsible and separating, washing, and recycling the pod materials properly. However, some facilities don't accept pods because they're difficult to recycle. So even if you're doing everything right, your pods might still end up in a landfill. Keurig has its own recycling program, but it costs $119for the cheapest option. That, and it's apparently meant for offices rather than individual consumers.
Meanwhile, Nespresso prides itself on making its pods with aluminum, conveniently leaving out that the pods are still coated in plastic. This greenwashed marketing explains why you have to send your capsules back to the company's in-house recycling program rather than putting them in your recycling bin.
Why you should still participate in pod recycling programs
Given that these companies are clearly greenwashing and that their programs aren't very effective, should you even bother trying to recycle? If you're a conscious consumer who wants to minimize your environmental impact, these imperfect programs are still better than sending pods to the landfill. Keurig or Nescafé customers should check to see if their local recycling facilities accept pods. If they don't, there are free recycling programs like Terracycle that allow you to mail in your used capsules (and other hard-to-recycle plastics). You can also switch to Nespresso and participate in its in-house program.
Perhaps the real question we should be asking is whether it's worth using coffee pods at all since we know they cause the most emissions and the most waste out of all the brewing methods. Although it's sometimes possible to successfully send your pods to a facility, generating less waste is always better than recycling. If you want something easy, just go for instant coffee (while avoiding certain mistakes that ruin the taste). Anyone who cares about the quality of their coffee shouldn't be using pods anyway, so maybe this is your sign to slow down and spend a few extra minutes brewing your coffee in a way that isn't creating as much trash. Besides, you'll get to use the leftover grounds to make delicious recipes or to banish kitchen odors. It's a win for everyone except the coffee pod companies.