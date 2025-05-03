Are Coffee Pod Recycling Programs Worth Using?

Coffee pods are a convenient way to make your first cup of joe in the morning with minimal effort. The issue is this minimal effort comes with maximum waste. Made to be single-use, pods create a disturbingly large amount of trash. A 2021 study found that, all things considered, this is also the coffee-making method that causes the most emissions. Conscious consumers can try to curtail this impact by participating in pod recycling programs. But are these programs worth using or are they just greenwashing? The frustrating answer is that, although greenwashing is happening, consumers keen on using pods should still try to recycle them.

The first thing you should know is that each company handles pod recycling differently because they use different materials. Some companies (like Keurig and Nescafé) use recyclable plastic. Their tactic mostly relies on consumers being responsible and separating, washing, and recycling the pod materials properly. However, some facilities don't accept pods because they're difficult to recycle. So even if you're doing everything right, your pods might still end up in a landfill. Keurig has its own recycling program, but it costs $119for the cheapest option. That, and it's apparently meant for offices rather than individual consumers.

Meanwhile, Nespresso prides itself on making its pods with aluminum, conveniently leaving out that the pods are still coated in plastic. This greenwashed marketing explains why you have to send your capsules back to the company's in-house recycling program rather than putting them in your recycling bin.