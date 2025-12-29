11 Bread Baking Tips Beginners Need To Know

The thing about bread baking is that it teaches one humility before all else. I owned my own café, baked professionally, and spent years turning out cakes, cookies, and desserts with confidence, but bread is a completely different animal. I'm a self-taught baker, which means most of what I know came from trial and error. And with bread, those errors were loud and impossible to ignore: loaves that flopped, dense crumbs, pallid crusts, and the occasional inedible brick. I learned the hard way, but those lessons are the ones that never leave you.

Unlike cakes or cookies, bread doesn't reward multitasking. I used to joke that when I baked bread, nothing else was allowed in my kitchen — no cakes in the oven, no cookie dough on the counter, no distractions pulling my attention away from the dough. Bread demands presence. It asks you to pay attention to texture and timing. You can't rush it, and you can't bully it into behaving. What surprised me most was how much bread baking sharpened my instincts as a baker. You learn to read dough with your hands instead of the clock, to trust visual and tactile cues, and to accept that every kitchen behaves differently. These are the tips I wish I had when I started and ones that will help you avoid the most common mistakes that build confidence loaf by loaf.