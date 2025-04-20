Your Measuring Cups Are Sabotaging Your Recipes, According To Alton Brown

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While some recipes can be measured with your heart, many baked goods can turn into a disaster if the ingredients aren't measured out properly — and this disaster can look like your cookies spreading too much, an overly dry cake, or flat, dense muffins. But, if you're someone who knows how to measure both wet and dry ingredients, yet you're still having these problems, Alton Brown says it's because you're not measuring by weight.

In his book, "I'm Just Here for the Food," Brown mentions that measuring by volume leads to inconsistent results. "Heck, I've seen a cup of flour weigh anywhere from 3 to 6 ounces," Brown complains. "If you want to measure flour, you have to do so by weight. End of story." (A cup should weigh 8 ounces, for those keeping track.)

Fluffing your flour, packing it into the cup, or not leveling it out are all factors that can leave you with enough of a weight difference to alter the final result in your baked goods. And it's not just flour — the same goes for other ingredients like brown sugar, which can easily be compressed. So, if you're going for accuracy, using a kitchen scale is your best bet, since the numbers won't lie.