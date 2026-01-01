How To Tell If Your Pistachios Are Expired
While they can be tedious to shell, pistachios are one of the best nuts you should eat. These little green nuts (which are actually seeds) pack a powerful punch of protein, vitamins, and most importantly, flavor. They're also quite pricey, meaning it's particularly painful to have to throw away expired pistachios. So, how do you know if that bag of pistachios you uncovered in the back of your pantry has truly gone bad?
Pistachios are usually labeled with a "best by" date. Like many foods that don't expire as fast as you think, the nuts may taste perfectly fine after that date. However, there's a greater chance that they've gone rancid or stale if they haven't been stored properly. The best way to determine if your pistachios are past their prime is to use your senses. If the pistachios smell sour, bitter, or musty, or appear shriveled or discolored, they may have gone rancid. If you're unsure, you can always taste one — rotten pistachios will taste bitter and nasty. And (obviously) if there's visible mold or bugs, please toss them.
How long do pistachios last?
The good news is that expired pistachios are usually safe to eat. However, it should be instantly obvious that they're rancid, because they'll taste horrible. Luckily, the tragic fate of having to trash expired pistachios can be delayed with proper storage methods. Pistachios can spoil because their high oil content oxidizes when exposed to air, heat, light, and moisture. The simplest way to prevent this oxidation is to keep the nuts in a tightly sealed bag or airtight container in a cool, dark pantry.
If necessary, you can extend the shelf life further by stashing pistachios in the fridge or even the freezer (that's right, your freezer isn't just for leftovers). As a general rule of thumb, the flavorful green seeds can last about six months in the pantry, a year in the fridge, and up to two years in the freezer. It's also worth noting that unshelled pistachios typically stay fresh longer than shelled nuts, because the shells protect them from oxidation. Whether you prefer them simply salted or baked into baklava or kataifi (there is a difference), these tips will have you enjoying fresh and flavorful pistachios for as long as possible.