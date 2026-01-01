How To Tell If Your Pistachios Are Expired

While they can be tedious to shell, pistachios are one of the best nuts you should eat. These little green nuts (which are actually seeds) pack a powerful punch of protein, vitamins, and most importantly, flavor. They're also quite pricey, meaning it's particularly painful to have to throw away expired pistachios. So, how do you know if that bag of pistachios you uncovered in the back of your pantry has truly gone bad?

Pistachios are usually labeled with a "best by" date. Like many foods that don't expire as fast as you think, the nuts may taste perfectly fine after that date. However, there's a greater chance that they've gone rancid or stale if they haven't been stored properly. The best way to determine if your pistachios are past their prime is to use your senses. If the pistachios smell sour, bitter, or musty, or appear shriveled or discolored, they may have gone rancid. If you're unsure, you can always taste one — rotten pistachios will taste bitter and nasty. And (obviously) if there's visible mold or bugs, please toss them.