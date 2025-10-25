The Popular Sweet And Buttery Nut That's Actually Not A Nut At All

The United States is one of the world's top cashew-consuming countries, and for good reason. These tasty and versatile nuts are perfect in everything from savory dishes like cashew chicken to sweet desserts like pineapple brûlée pie. Plus, cashews contain a healthy dose of B vitamins, iron, and potassium, and their sweet, buttery flavor makes them a popular ingredient in vegan alternatives such as creamy dairy-free mac and cheese.

However, as it turns out, these popular nuts are not technically a nut, or even a legume. Cashews grow on a tropical tree that produces something called a cashew apple (which, fittingly, isn't actually a fruit). Underneath the cashew apple grows a small, kidney-shaped (or cashew-shaped) drupe fruit. Drupes are fleshy fruits containing a single hard pit or "stone" — peaches, olives, and pistachios are some popular drupes. But wait, it gets even more nuts: Cashews aren't drupes either.

The cashews we buy in the grocery store are actually the seeds of the drupe fruits that grow on the cashew tree. So, technically speaking, cashews are seeds. If cashews aren't a nut (and, by the way, neither are peanuts, pistachios, coconuts, or almonds), what is a nut? From a botanical perspective, nuts are dry, oily fruits with a single seed surrounded by a hard shell. By this definition, chestnuts and hazelnuts are true nuts, but most of the other foods we consider nuts don't make the cut.