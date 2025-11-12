Stop Throwing These 12 Foods Out: They Don't Expire As Fast As You Think

Before you toss that yogurt or panic over the "best by" date on your box of dried pasta, pause a moment and take a deep breath. Now, let your heart rate return to normal, because we have some good news: most of those dates aren't as dire as they seem! In fact, with just a few exceptions (baby formula among them), food dating in the U.S. generally isn't federally regulated. That means those little stamps ("use by," "sell by," and "best if used by") are usually more like suggestions, often referring to peak quality more than actual food safety.

You see, manufacturers set these dates to let you know when a product tastes its freshest, not necessarily when it becomes unsafe. So, while the flavor or texture might change a bit after that point, it doesn't automatically mean your food has turned into a lethal weapon overnight. It may even surprise you to learn that many items can last far beyond their printed date when stored properly.

Unfortunately, confusion about these labels leads to tons of perfectly good food being tossed. We've all been a bit guilty of this before. You spot a date that's come and gone, and straight into the trash that item goes. The sad truth is that relying only on the calendar can waste money and food that's still completely fine. And while some foods are surprisingly forgiving, others really do have limits, so let's break down 12 common foods that might be perfectly fine long after their so-called expiration date.