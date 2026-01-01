The Sundae From Home Alone 2 Is Real But You'll Never Guess How Much It Costs

If you grew up in the 1990s, you might remember the anticipation of "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" coming out in movie theaters. A sequel to the 1990 original comedy, "Home Alone," the sequel delighted fans with the hilarious antics and predicaments that main character Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) got himself into while mistakenly vacationing in the Big Apple. One memorable scene saw Kevin order a huge ice cream sundae at The Plaza Hotel. The movie made a big impact on pop culture and shone such a spotlight on the famous hotel that the Plaza now offers the iconic sundae on its room service menu. But it'll cost you $350, not including a delivery fee, tax, and an obligatory 22% service charge — bringing the grand total to around $470.00.

So, what does an almost $500 ice cream sundae include at The Plaza? The Home Alone Sundae comes with 16 scoops of assorted ice cream flavors, whipped cream, M&M candies, chocolate, caramel, and raspberry sauces, and is topped with maraschino cherries. By the way, Ben & Jerry's Vermonster Sundae outdoes The Plaza, with a whopping 20 scoops of ice cream. Surely, for this price, you'll want to polish off every last morsel of sugar if you order this monstrosity, but that's not easy for one or two people to do, so it might be a good time to call up your local friends, or even the bumbling concierge and his trusty bellboy, to help you finish this legendary dessert.