The Massive Number Of Ice Cream Scoops In Ben & Jerry's Vermonster Sundae

The Vermonster isn't just about the 20 scoops of deliciousness it contains — what's on top counts too. This monster sundae is piled high with hot fudge, bananas, cookies, brownies, whipped cream, and your choice of four toppings. Want to add some crunch? Go for sprinkles or nuts. Prefer something chewy? Add gummy bears. Every Vermonster is fully customizable, making it as unique as the Ben & Jerry's flavors themselves; so you can pick the classics or choose more unique flavors like Pecan Resist or Marshmallow Sky.

While it's not officially a competition a la "Man V. Food," many ice cream lovers treat finishing the Vermonster as a personal or team challenge. There have even been Vermonster-eating contests for charity for those daring enough to take on this beast. The prize, other than ultimate bragging rights, is a brain freeze, more free ice cream, and likely a sugar crash of epic proportions. But, that's just part of the fun — defeating the Vermonster is its own reward.

Ben & Jerry's continues to prove that it's not just a company that makes ice cream — it wants to create memorable experiences and a sense of community. The Vermonster embodies the brand's quirky, fun-loving nature while staying true to its mission of bringing people together. Whether you're indulging for the first time or the 50th, the Vermonster is a larger-than-life treat that keeps Ben & Jerry's at the top of the ice cream game. Would you try it?