Julia Child's Requirements For Good Copper Cookware

Before we had Alton Brown or America's Test Kitchen, we had Julia Child, a 6'2" former high school basketball player who designed shark repellent when working for what would become the CIA during World War II. After bringing haute cuisine to American households with "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," Child got her own show on public television, "The French Chef," where she taught us how to make beef bourguignon and tell different roast chickens apart with her characteristic know-how and good cheer. Simply put, she was the most trusted cook in America, and even today her advice is well worth heeding. Take the matter of copper cookware, which, as you can see from the picture above, Child was quite passionate about.

Child always made use of copper pots and pans in her cooking, as she believed (with good reason) that they were unrivaled when it came to conducting heat, leading to more efficient cooking. But not just any old copper pan or kettle would do for her beloved vichysoisse: Child insisted upon copper pans that were at least ⅛ of an inch thick, with iron handles for holding. If they didn't have those, there was a good chance they were mere brass being sold as copper. (Another favorite of Child's, the "revolutionary" food processer, does not come in copper, as far as we know.)