Jamie Oliver Upgrades Tuna Salad In The Most Elegant Way Possible
For most of us, making tuna salad simply entails combining canned tuna, mayonnaise, chopped onions, and perhaps a bit of celery. But for someone who likes to experiment in the kitchen, like Jamie Oliver — who likes putting grapes on his pizza — this easy-to-prepare classic staple can be enhanced in a way that suggests it belongs on the menu of a fine dining restaurant. Unsurprisingly, the way the celebrity chef prepares tuna salad is very different from how the average person does it. Oliver begins by using fresh tuna steaks instead of canned. He sears them in a grill pan until charred on the outside but still pink and tender on the inside.
For the base, instead of topping tuna salad over lettuce, the successful restaurateur builds a foundation of cherry tomatoes tossed with olives, basil, lemon juice, and lightly charred asparagus spears. This colorful mixture creates a vibrant plate that's bursting with exciting flavor contrasts. Finally, to really take his tuna salad to the next level, Oliver prepares basil dressing instead of just using mayo. He blends natural yogurt, crushed basil leaves, lemon juice, salt, and pepper, then drizzles the creamy and zesty mixture over the tuna and vegetables. This elevated topper instantly turns tuna salad from an afterthought into a star meal.
How to make Jamie Oliver's upgraded tuna salad at home
Recreating Jamie Oliver's upgraded tuna salad at home is easy. Start with high-quality tuna steaks and cook them in a hot grill or skillet for a couple of minutes on either side. The goal is to achieve a smoky char while keeping the inside of the fish moist and pink (there's no need to rest this type of meat as it will cook through too thoroughly when left for too long). Once done, proceed to either slice the tuna steaks into strips or just tear them into pieces with your hands. For your base, we would suggest mixing quartered cherry tomatoes with pitted olives, fresh basil, and a squeeze of lemon juice. If you want to, there are plenty of ways to give your tuna salad a little extra crunch, like adding celery, carrots, or cucumber.
But, if you'd like to add more dimension, especially to your presentation, you can scatter asparagus spears across the plate before adding them into the salad itself. To ensure that the taste remains close to Oliver's recipe, it's crucial to include his basil dressing. Likewise, if you want your tuna salad to get an instant flavor boost, feel free to add garlic to it. Spoon the dressing over the tuna and vegetables, and top with fresh basil leaves for an additional burst of aroma. You can also sprinkle toasted pine nuts for more crunch. Once done, serve your tuna salad as a light main course or with crusty bread for a more filling meal.