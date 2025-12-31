Jamie Oliver Upgrades Tuna Salad In The Most Elegant Way Possible

Recreating Jamie Oliver's upgraded tuna salad at home is easy. Start with high-quality tuna steaks and cook them in a hot grill or skillet for a couple of minutes on either side. The goal is to achieve a smoky char while keeping the inside of the fish moist and pink (there's no need to rest this type of meat as it will cook through too thoroughly when left for too long). Once done, proceed to either slice the tuna steaks into strips or just tear them into pieces with your hands. For your base, we would suggest mixing quartered cherry tomatoes with pitted olives, fresh basil, and a squeeze of lemon juice. If you want to, there are plenty of ways to give your tuna salad a little extra crunch, like adding celery, carrots, or cucumber.

But, if you'd like to add more dimension, especially to your presentation, you can scatter asparagus spears across the plate before adding them into the salad itself. To ensure that the taste remains close to Oliver's recipe, it's crucial to include his basil dressing. Likewise, if you want your tuna salad to get an instant flavor boost, feel free to add garlic to it. Spoon the dressing over the tuna and vegetables, and top with fresh basil leaves for an additional burst of aroma. You can also sprinkle toasted pine nuts for more crunch. Once done, serve your tuna salad as a light main course or with crusty bread for a more filling meal.