We'll Never Know What's Really In This Old-Fashioned Kentucky Soda

Whenever we drive through Kentucky, my husband makes it a point to stop at a convenience store to pick up a pack of Ale-8 soda. He was a young boy the first time his uncle gave him a bottle, and he immediately loved it. But it was elusive, something he could only get when he visited family in Kentucky and so, to this day, he feels it's a special treat to get his hands on a bottle. When I asked him what it tastes like, he responded that Ale-8, "Just hits different. It's got more character than your average ginger ale, but it's not spicy like a ginger beer." It turns out, he's on the right track with the ginger angle, but most people in the world will never know the exact ingredients in Ale-8.

Since its inception, the recipe for Ale-8 has been a confidential, family secret, with less than a handful of people ever having access to the original recipe. Founder George Lee Wainscott started making sodas in 1902. Having become fascinated with a carbonation machine, he first created a cola called Roxa-Kola, but was sued by a larger cola company. In the midst of the lawsuit, he began researching recipes for a new soda. Wainscott traveled to Northern Europe, where he was inspired by ginger beer. For his own soda pop, he toned down the spice of classic ginger beer and added citrus flavors. Wainscott's original, handwritten recipe notes are still hung on a wall in the private, locked batching room at the Ale-8 plant in Kentucky, where the current leader and Wainscott's great-great nephew, Fielding Rogers, personally mixes the soda batches. If history continues to repeat itself, it will be only those in Wainscott's lineage who discover exactly what makes up the flavor of Ale-8.