This Ohio Restaurant That Guy Fieri Loves Has Been Featured On Triple D 4 Times

Guy Fieri is known for traveling the country and finding unique and interesting foods to eat and recommend to the masses. While this has led to plenty of dishes that the chef would rather never have to eat again — like the cow brain and egg breakfast Fieri sampled in Oklahoma City — there are plenty of others that he could (and has) eaten over and over again throughout the years. One instance of the latter is none other than Momocho, a modern Mexican restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio, that has been featured on Guy's hit show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," four times throughout its nearly 20 years on the air.

Now, to be more specific, Fieri has only visited Momocho at its sole location in Cleveland twice on "Triple D" — once in the 2010 episode "Twists And Traditions" and again in the 2014 episode "Real Deal Mexican" — but featured the restaurant on the show two additional times during the COVID-19 pandemic. These two special episodes, titled "Triple D Nation: From Pork to Po' Boys" and "Takeout: Dinner and Dessert That Delivers," included even more praise for Momocho from the West Coast chef. Considering that many restaurants Fieri has visited haven't made it on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" for one reason or another over the years, Momocho's four appearances are all the more impressive for the Cleveland staple.