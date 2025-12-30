The Oldest Whiskey Brand In America Is Still On Shelves Today

When it comes to whiskey, there are a lot of questions that may have different answers, depending on who you ask. For example: Do you prefer bourbon or Scotch? Do you spell it "whiskey" or "whisky"? And what are the proper ways to tell good whiskeys from bad? But there are also whiskey-related questions that do have straight answers, like: What's the oldest brand of American whiskey? The answer is Old Overholt, a rye whiskey which has been made continuously in America since 1810.

Old Overholt was initially distilled by the Overholt family in the village of West Overton, Pennsylvania in the first decades of the 19th century. Founder Abe Overholt turned the family business into a wider-reaching operation, which became increasingly popular across the East Coast. The Overholt brand later found a national audience thanks in part to Abe's grandson, Henry Clay Frick, who partnered with business tycoon Andrew Mellon to expand the Old Overholt operation.