Old Crow Bourbon May Have Been The Favorite Of A US President

Ulysses S. Grant was the United States' 18th president, a civil war hero, and a prolific whiskey drinker. Throughout his time in the U.S. Army and the White House, Grant was known to be fond of a glass of bourbon. And although the whiskey business has changed since the 1860s, one brand that remains was — as legend has it — Grant's favorite: Old Crow.

The story goes that one night in 1863, during Grant's successful siege of Vicksburg, Mississippi, the general called for a nightcap among his aides, one of whom had a bottle of Old Crow. Grant purportedly called for the Old Crow by name, and when presented to him, drank a mighty gulp of it from his goblet.

If that sounds like an advertisement to you, Old Crow did claim famous individuals as customers in its 19th century advertisements; Grant included. Modern historians, however, are less convinced of the Old Crow connection, believing instead that Grant's favorite bourbon is likely lost to time.