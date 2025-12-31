The Easy Way To Cut Thin Slices Of Chicken Without Ruining The Meat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With some chicken dishes, you can leave the thighs or breasts exactly as they come out of the package — well, with the exception of seasoning or breading or whatever else the recipe calls for. (And cooking, of course, because raw chicken is never safe for humans to eat.) Other recipes, however, work better if you thinly slice the chicken. These include the underrated, old school chicken cordon bleu or the similar chicken kiev (our recipe will save you a trip to Costco). Chicken marsala, which is usually unbreaded unless you're Alex Guarnaschelli, may also benefit from using thinner slices rather than entire boneless breasts. The trick, however, lies in cutting the chicken into even slices. Shanna Jantz Kemp, a knife maker who works for Jantz Supply Inc., says the best way to accomplish this is by freezing the chicken.

Well, freezing it partway, that is. "Partially freezing chicken can make a big difference when you are trying to cut thin, even slices. Fresh chicken is soft and elastic, so it tends to flex under the knife. When it is slightly frozen, the meat firms up just enough to hold its shape, which gives you much more control over the blade," explains Kemp. She further elaborates that when chicken is chilled just until it is stiff, its muscle fibers stop stretching, and this allows the knife to glide through the meat instead of dragging. As she assures us, "That is why you see much neater slices with less effort."