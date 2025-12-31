The Easy Way To Cut Thin Slices Of Chicken Without Ruining The Meat
With some chicken dishes, you can leave the thighs or breasts exactly as they come out of the package — well, with the exception of seasoning or breading or whatever else the recipe calls for. (And cooking, of course, because raw chicken is never safe for humans to eat.) Other recipes, however, work better if you thinly slice the chicken. These include the underrated, old school chicken cordon bleu or the similar chicken kiev (our recipe will save you a trip to Costco). Chicken marsala, which is usually unbreaded unless you're Alex Guarnaschelli, may also benefit from using thinner slices rather than entire boneless breasts. The trick, however, lies in cutting the chicken into even slices. Shanna Jantz Kemp, a knife maker who works for Jantz Supply Inc., says the best way to accomplish this is by freezing the chicken.
Well, freezing it partway, that is. "Partially freezing chicken can make a big difference when you are trying to cut thin, even slices. Fresh chicken is soft and elastic, so it tends to flex under the knife. When it is slightly frozen, the meat firms up just enough to hold its shape, which gives you much more control over the blade," explains Kemp. She further elaborates that when chicken is chilled just until it is stiff, its muscle fibers stop stretching, and this allows the knife to glide through the meat instead of dragging. As she assures us, "That is why you see much neater slices with less effort."
Tips for slicing partially-frozen chicken
When it comes to slicing chicken, Shanna Jantz Kemp says, "The key is timing. You want the chicken cold enough to be firm, but not rock solid. Usually, 20 to 40 minutes in the freezer does the job, depending on thickness. When you can press it and feel resistance without it being icy-hard, it is ready." If you're starting with chicken that's already been frozen, you might not want to thaw and then re-freeze it. It's actually safe to do so, but the resulting moisture loss might make it less tasty. In this case, you'll need to keep a close eye on the chicken as it thaws. Once it gets to the stage where it is still stiff but has a little give to it, it'll likely be ready for slicing.
As Kemp advises, "Use a sharp knife and cut against the grain of the meat. That shortens the muscle fibers and gives you more tender slices. Keep the blade moving in long, smooth strokes rather than pressing straight down. If the chicken starts to soften as you work, put it back in the freezer for a few minutes." As for the type of knife you use, either a chef's knife or a boning knife will work (both are among the five crucial knives you should have in your kitchen). Our pick for the former is the Tramontina Pro Series forged 8-inch chef knife, while for the latter, we like the Victorinox Fibrox curved 6-inch boning knife.