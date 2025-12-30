Fight The Urge To Commit This Common Ground Beef Browning Blunder

Whether your ground beef is going into spaghetti, stir-fry, or some old-school ground beef dish everyone has forgotten about, it's important to ensure that it's properly browned first. This process is a common step in many dishes, but it's also one of the biggest mistakes people make when cooking with ground beef. The broken-up mush of beef can be unwieldy, and it's tricky to make sure each piece is evenly cooked. That's why we spoke with Jennifer Borchardt, the culinary director of Pre Brands, who offered advice on avoiding some of the most common ground beef browning blunders.

According to Borchardt, the easiest way to brown your ground beef is fairly straightforward, but often skipped. "Spreading out your beef into a thin layer on the bottom of the pan will increase the amount of surface area that's directly contacting the hot pan," she says. "This will make it brown much faster, and you'll end up with some nice crispy bits!" Simply use your spatula to position the beef so that as much of the meat as possible is directly touching the pan — creating a giant patty.