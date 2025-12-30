The Best Way To Slice Bread Without Crushing It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Calling something the "best thing since sliced bread" isn't just an idiom (at least, it isn't to us). Americans apparently consider sliced bread the best thing in and of itself: We eat approximately 53 pounds of bread a year, and if you figure that the average loaf of bread weighs one pound and generates between 16 and 24 slices, we eat ... well, we eat a lot of bread slices. Sadly, your homemade bread or certain gourmet breads don't come pre-sliced like the commercial kinds. And if you've ever tried slicing up bread, you may have also squished it by accident when you pressed in with the knife and the whole loaf sank. Is there a right way to cut bread? We spoke to Shanna Jantz Kemp, knifemaking pro at knifemaking.com, who confirmed that there is indeed a method.

According to Jantz Kemp, you should be using a specific knife with a specific technique: "A long, sharp serrated knife is essential for crusty bread because it breaks through the hard crust before the soft interior gets compressed. Using a gentle back-and-forth motion rather than pressing down keeps the crumb intact and the slices clean." Unlike regular knives, serrated knives have saw-like teeth instead of a smooth edge, and you cut with them exactly as if you were using a handsaw. It's considered the only type of knife you should use for cutting sandwiches, and that's because the unique sawing approach won't place so much downward pressure on the bread.