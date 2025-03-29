How Many Slices Are Typically In A Loaf Of Bread?

As much as we love a good artisan boule, pre-sliced sandwich bread — the kind found in a plastic bag at any supermarket — is famously one of history's best inventions for a reason. Sliced sandwich bread as we know it became mainstream surprisingly recently (in fact, sliced bread came after the pop-up toaster), but in the nearly 100 years since the first bread-slicing machine was introduced by Otto Rohwedder in 1928, commercially sliced loaves have become an indispensable staple of sandwiches across America.

These days, there's a pre-sliced loaf for every taste and dietary need, from wholemeal bread boasting seemingly impossible numbers of seeds and grains to gluten-free and keto options to basic white loaves (the only acceptable bread for tomato sandwiches). However, one crucial element of sandwich bread is surprisingly hard to determine: how many slices of bread are in a loaf.

The slice count is rarely displayed prominently on the packaging, meaning shoppers have to scan nutrition facts to determine how many elevated bologna sandwiches or avocado toasts they can expect to whip up from any given loaf. Luckily, we've done the dirty work for you — a quick survey of popular bread brands reveals that most commercial sliced sandwich loaves contain between 16 and 24 slices.