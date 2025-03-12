The Only Type Of Knife You Should Use To Cut A Sandwich
There is a reason why serrated knives are the best for slicing bread. The serrated edges are perfect for slicing through firm crusts and thus do not force you to press down, crushing the softer bread beneath. If you think there can't be much difference between using a serrated knife and another type when slicing bread, go ahead and attempt the task with your chef's knife. You'll soon see the difference. Because sandwiches begin and end with a slice of bread, they too should always be cut with a serrated knife. They will be much more attractive and have a better structure when this tool is used.
The jagged edges of a serrated knife are designed to grip the bread first and, as you move the knife, the long blade should slide right through the rest of the sandwich. The knife will cut through (but not crush) the rest of the ingredients whether that's peanut butter and jelly or a mile-high layer of pastrami. Even ingredients that could be described as slippery (like tomato, lettuce, and slices of salami) are no match for a sharp serrated knife. (Here's how you should be sharpening your serrated knives.)
When it comes to sandwiches, you can't start slicing and expect everything to stay in place; you need to hold your sandwich. Place your hand over the assembled sandwich so that you're holding what will become both pieces. Gently hold the bread in place as you start slicing. This should give the sandwich enough stability to keep its shape while you halve it.
Serrated knives are versatile
Everyone knows that sandwiches don't just come on sliced sandwich bread. You can pile meat, vegetables, and cheese on bagels, baguettes, in tortilla wraps, and on rolls. A good serrated knife should have no problems cutting through any of these. Serrated knives are also suited to delicate tasks like removing the crust from cucumber sandwiches, creating grilled cheese "soldiers" for tomato soup, or cutting your club sandwiches into four even pieces. (We ranked the club sandwiches at these chain restaurants).
Serrated knives are also great at cutting a variety of other foods, particularly baked goods and pastries. Again, the unique edge allows you to cut the crust without crushing the delicate pastry beneath. This is incredibly important when it comes to airy pastries, including croissants. After all, nobody wants to destroy that wonderful, light texture (hence why dipping a croissant in your coffee is such a faux pas).
Serrated knives do come in different sizes. In fact, you might find some that are labeled "sandwich knives." These are often shorter than the long serrated knives you'd find in a knife block set, but they still have those sharp, serrated edges. While good at cutting small sandwiches, these types of knives are also excellent for cutting tomatoes.