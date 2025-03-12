The Only Type Of Knife You Should Use To Cut A Sandwich

There is a reason why serrated knives are the best for slicing bread. The serrated edges are perfect for slicing through firm crusts and thus do not force you to press down, crushing the softer bread beneath. If you think there can't be much difference between using a serrated knife and another type when slicing bread, go ahead and attempt the task with your chef's knife. You'll soon see the difference. Because sandwiches begin and end with a slice of bread, they too should always be cut with a serrated knife. They will be much more attractive and have a better structure when this tool is used.

The jagged edges of a serrated knife are designed to grip the bread first and, as you move the knife, the long blade should slide right through the rest of the sandwich. The knife will cut through (but not crush) the rest of the ingredients whether that's peanut butter and jelly or a mile-high layer of pastrami. Even ingredients that could be described as slippery (like tomato, lettuce, and slices of salami) are no match for a sharp serrated knife. (Here's how you should be sharpening your serrated knives.)

When it comes to sandwiches, you can't start slicing and expect everything to stay in place; you need to hold your sandwich. Place your hand over the assembled sandwich so that you're holding what will become both pieces. Gently hold the bread in place as you start slicing. This should give the sandwich enough stability to keep its shape while you halve it.