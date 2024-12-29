It's Time To Clean Your Kitchen With Some Bread (Yes, We Are Serious)

Let's start with the walls. If you've got splatters, grease stains, or grubby fingerprints on your walls, take a slice of bread and gently cleanse the area with pats and dabs. You can also remove the crusts, roll the bread into a ball, and use that to eliminate messes and marks. This trick works on smooth walls, plastered walls, and even wallpaper.

There is no need to cry over a glass of spilled red wine, soda, or other stain-inducing substance. The springy, absorptive nature of sliced bread helps it to gather and hold these liquids just as well as name-brand paper towel products. In fact, it might even do a better job.

The walls are clean, the floors are clean. Surely, that's all sliced bread can do in the kitchen, right? Wrong. Sliced bread can also be used to clean your pots, pans, and small appliances. While there are many ways to clean a cast iron skillet, we recommend using a slice of white or wheat bread to soak up grease that's leftover in the pan. Sliced bread is also great for cleaning griddles. Just wipe the metal with a slice to clear out the food substances, spices, and fats left behind during the cooking process. You can even throw a slice into the coffee grinder to get rid of old grounds and stale oils. The cleaning abilities of sliced bread are almost endless. What are you waiting for? Pick up a slice and let the bread do its thing.