The One Italian Dish You Should Never Pass Up If You See It On The Menu

Some Italian dishes that seem simple at a glance are anything but, as professionals in the industry will attest. Count among them award-winning Italian chef and TV personality Scott Conant, with whom The Takeout had the opportunity to speak recently. Conant possesses a wealth of knowledge and strong opinions about Italian cuisine and restaurants, once saying that an Italian restaurant that doesn't serve espresso isn't worth patronizing. One dish he's enamored with is egg yolk ravioli, and he recommends that people who haven't tried it should do themselves a favor and order it at least once if they see it on a menu.

"Egg yolk ravioli has a fascinating history," says Conant. "It was created by chef Nino Bergese around 50 years ago and requires a very precise technique." In fact, Conant's most memorable experience with the dish was at the very establishment where Bergese first conceptualized it: a two-Michelin-star restaurant in Imola, Italy, called San Domenico.

Thought it doesn't appear to have much going on at first glance, the beauty of egg yolk ravioli lies in every aspect of the dish exuding culinary mastery. Even in reputable establishments, it doesn't always come out right. "I've experienced both disappointing and extraordinary versions in restaurants," notes Conant. "The dish can be hit or miss, especially if the egg isn't cooked perfectly." Given how challenging it can be to prepare it, egg yolk ravioli qualifies as one of those complicated Italian dishes you won't want to make at home.