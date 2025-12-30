The One-Of-A-Kind Place Where Cracker Barrel Stores All Of Its Antique Decor

One of Cracker Barrel's signature design elements is its heavy use of vintage signs and knick knacks which line the restaurant's walls. Depending on the location, you might see old butter churns, sports equipment, portraits, farming tools, and old ingredient tins. Clearly, it takes a lot of antique-picking to decorate any given restaurant. Of course, with the company's recent announcement to refresh and redesign several Cracker Barrel locations, it's unclear whether they'll need the same amount of material in the future. With 660 restaurants scattered around the country (in all but a handful of states), you can imagine the sheer number of items the company has to accumulate to decorate them all. As it turns out, Cracker Barrel keeps all its flea market finds in a specific décor warehouse located in Lebanon, Tennessee.

There are roughly 100,000 pieces of decoration in the 26,000 square foot warehouse with new pieces constantly arriving from flea markets, auctions, and collectors. Every item is carefully inspected upon arrival, tagged, and cataloged so that the décor manager knows exactly where each piece is when it's ready to be sent to a new or existing restaurant. Cracker Barrel is intentional about keeping the decorations at each restaurant unique to the area it's located in and every restaurant is outfitted with around 1,000 pieces of antique décor. So, while you might see old gas cans and mason jars in several restaurants, a Cracker Barrel in Huntsville, Alabama might have some vintage space-themed pieces since it's known as "Rocket City," while a store in Nashville, Tennessee might host old guitars and other instruments as a nod to "Music City."