San Francisco Is Home To The Country's Oldest Tea Garden

Nestled in the heart of Golden Gate Park stands a large Japanese wall in brown and beige with a massive wooden double-door gate. Within this wall is something that feels almost like it doesn't belong in the heart of a bustling city, given the natural beauty, tranquility, and Asian history it contains. This seeming Eden is the San Francisco Japanese Tea Garden, the oldest of its kind in the entire United States, and one anyone can visit for a much-needed dose of peace and quiet.

Upon entering, you'll be greeted with fascinating architecture including a narrow drum bridge that forms a perfect half-circle. There are tall pagodas in red and white and ponds teeming with colorful koi fish that eagerly nibble any fingers dipped into the water. Trees and bushes are neatly manicured into pleasing shapes while flowering trees thrive and bloom during the spring.

To the right side of the grounds, there waits a traditional tea house where you can purchase sweets, snacks, and simple meals that are based on traditional Japanese fare. Whether you opt for their mochi of the day or a steaming bowl of udon on a foggy afternoon, you're sure to taste something memorable. Fortune cookies were first introduced to the United States here in this garden, so give one a try. Of course, you can order several drinks with ceremonial-grade matcha tea as well as a variety of other teas from local businesses. This garden has been an integral part of San Francisco for over 100 years, where it has stood the test of earthquakes, fires, and attempted destruction by the city government.