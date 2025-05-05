The Water Temperature You Should Use To Prevent Bitter Matcha

Matcha seems to be taking over the world, with many cafes offering hot drinks, smoothies, and desserts flavored with this vibrant green tea powder. You can even use matcha powder to upgrade your popcorn. Its earthy, grassy taste can take some getting used to, but once you're hooked it's definitely worth making your own your matcha lattes at home. But there are some common matcha pitfalls to avoid, like whisking your Japanese tea in water that's too hot — unless you like your beverage on the bitter side.

The ideal water temperature for matcha is around 175 degrees Fahrenheit. Your water should never go above this, but you can certainly make matcha with slightly cooler water. This green tea powder contains chlorophyll, which can break down quickly in higher temperatures – and this process causes your matcha to taste bitter.

If you don't have a thermometer, an easy trick is to boil your water and then pour out how much you need into a cup, before transferring this into another cup or bowl and adding your matcha. This method will cool your water enough so that it's the perfect mixing temperature.