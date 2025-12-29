The Bland Cereal That Once Posed As A Hugely Popular Ice Cream Topping

These days, attention-grabbing ice cream toppings are hardly shocking — from olive oil to soy sauce (which won't be replacing your favorite ice cream topping anytime soon), it seems that a viral new sundae mix-in is in vogue every few months. However, one rather surprising cereal ice cream topping hit peak popularity long before TikTok existed: Grape-Nuts. Yes, the rock-hard wheat and barley breakfast cereal that contains neither grapes nor nuts. Grape-Nut ice cream typically consists of a vanilla ice cream base mixed with Grape-Nuts cereal before freezing, so that the cereal softens and infuses into the ice cream. This unexpected cereal ice cream mix was particularly popular in the early 20th century, and still enjoys a loyal following across parts of New England and the Caribbean.

Grape-Nuts on their own are rather polemic – some adore their crunchy texture and malty flavor, while less generous reviewers compare them to sawdust or burnt crackers. However, fans of this unique dessert combo claim that mixing the cereal into ice cream neutralizes some of its most controversial qualities. The Grape-Nuts soften while maintaining a gentle crunch, and their malty flavor is subtly infused throughout the ice cream.