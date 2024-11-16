Here's How To Properly Mix Add-Ins Into Homemade Ice Cream

Ice cream has a very long history. The consumption of sweet frozen treats dates back to at least 4,000 BC in ancient Mesopotamia where ice houses stored ice to chill food and drinks. With so much history and rich creamy culture. it's no wonder that ice cream is still a household favorite today. The wide variety of ways to make and customize it may be the reason for its long-lived popularity. Most modern ice cream recipes require a heavy cream for the base. Pre-made ice cream milk is an option that already contains all of the ingredients needed for home churned ice cream. You could make up your own recipe or choose from our list of recipes that you must try.

When customizing ice cream, it's important to mix the add-ins to the base at exactly the right moment. If the ice cream has already hardened the add-ins won't be distributed evenly through the entire batch. If add-ins are introduced to the recipe before the base has reached a solid consistency they will fall to the bottom of the batch. Add-ins should be added to your ice cream once the churning is complete while your ice cream is solid but still soft and malleable. You can even mix add-ins directly into your ice cream churner once the ice cream is solid, using the churner to help blend the ingredients together. Larger chunks of ingredients are better to fold into your ice cream using a spatula.