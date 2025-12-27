Avoid Aldi If You're Looking For This Common Supermarket Feature

Aldi has developed a bit of a cult following in the United States, and for good reason. The chain's prices remain low, the shopping experience is straightforward, and there are weekly deals on everything. At this point, only a few states don't have an Aldi location. However, maybe you've never been, and you're looking to visit. Before you go, you should be aware that Aldi is great for many reasons, but variety isn't one of them. That's because there are very limited options for each product, and they won't be major brand names.

For those unfamiliar with the store, this may be a total turn-off for potential Aldi shoppers. Bargain hunters often seek out the cheapest brand before buying, but that's not possible here. As one Reddit user explains, "Aldi only carries one or two types of most products, there's not a whole aisle dedicated to taco shells and two other aisles dedicated to ketchup." Another Redditor complained that " ... there is almost no selection at all for anything you might be interested in. Frozen dinners? You have two choices, hope you like one of them! Potato chips? You can buy a large bag of these generic chips, or a small bag."

Additionally, many items you find one week won't be there the next. Aldi regularly rotates its products. Limited-time options can be seasonal, but also one-time offers that will vanish, never to be seen again. You may spot a few big brand names on occasion, but those are exceptionally rare. If you're looking for brand variety, this is sadly one shop to avoid.