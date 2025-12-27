Avoid Aldi If You're Looking For This Common Supermarket Feature
Aldi has developed a bit of a cult following in the United States, and for good reason. The chain's prices remain low, the shopping experience is straightforward, and there are weekly deals on everything. At this point, only a few states don't have an Aldi location. However, maybe you've never been, and you're looking to visit. Before you go, you should be aware that Aldi is great for many reasons, but variety isn't one of them. That's because there are very limited options for each product, and they won't be major brand names.
For those unfamiliar with the store, this may be a total turn-off for potential Aldi shoppers. Bargain hunters often seek out the cheapest brand before buying, but that's not possible here. As one Reddit user explains, "Aldi only carries one or two types of most products, there's not a whole aisle dedicated to taco shells and two other aisles dedicated to ketchup." Another Redditor complained that " ... there is almost no selection at all for anything you might be interested in. Frozen dinners? You have two choices, hope you like one of them! Potato chips? You can buy a large bag of these generic chips, or a small bag."
Additionally, many items you find one week won't be there the next. Aldi regularly rotates its products. Limited-time options can be seasonal, but also one-time offers that will vanish, never to be seen again. You may spot a few big brand names on occasion, but those are exceptionally rare. If you're looking for brand variety, this is sadly one shop to avoid.
Why a smaller selection isn't necessarily a big problem
Perhaps this is disappointing to hear, and is making you rethink that trip to Aldi. Before you swear off this supermarket, consider that a smaller variety may not be such a bad thing. Around 90% of products on its shelves are in-house brands owned by Aldi itself. This strategy allows the store to keep prices far lower. The smaller selection also saves on restocking and production costs – savings that are passed on to customers.
Another concern you might have is quality. Some generic brands rank below major names in taste tests, so it makes sense to be wary. With Aldi, the quality is generally on par with popular brands, and many shoppers say some Aldi products are even better than the original. You can find many "dupes," or Aldi versions of well-known products, ranging from cookies to Irish butter. These stand up well in direct comparison showdowns, and if you don't like something, you can return it.
Although you might pride yourself on hunting the best deals, the smaller selection can take stress and decision paralysis out of buying. If you're really hungry for big bargains, the store also offers an "Aldi Finds" section with temporary price reductions and limited-time items. Although it's lovingly known as the "aisle of shame," many regular shoppers say it's their favorite part of the store. You can even find organic Aldi options, contrary to popular belief. So, consider giving smaller selections a try, and remember to bring a quarter for your shopping cart.