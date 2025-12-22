The Classic Party Cocktail That Tastes Even Better With A Splash Of Beer
Introducing special ingredients into your favorite cocktails is a delicious way to make a classic drink taste brand new, and oftentimes, beer is among the strongest candidates. While it's not uncommon for some to use beer as a chaser for drinks like Bloody Marys, there are even more possibilities when adding the alcoholic beverage directly into certain cocktails, and margaritas are at the top of the list.
Margaritas, known for their sweet and refreshing taste, can benefit greatly from adding a handful of beer brands to them, and Spencer Davis — the lead bartender at The Alida in Savannah, Georgia — explained exactly why. "Different styles of beer will add different layers of flavor that can either contrast or complement a bright citrus-forward cocktail such as a margarita," he said. The qualities that beer brings to the incredibly popular drink differ from a beertini cocktail, which is also the best of both worlds. Rather than reinventing the cocktail, a splash of beer preserves the margarita's core flavors while providing a great twist that sets it apart from other variations.
The best beer to add to margaritas
Now, to ensure your margarita benefits from the inclusion of beer as much as possible, the most important factor to account for is using the best beer possible to get the job done. Because each beer has a vastly different flavor profile, some, like porters, are generally out of the question due to their warm, oftentimes chocolaty or nutty tastes. Alternatively, Spencer Davis notes that there are a few types of beer that are especially great choices for the fruity drink. "The most common is a traditional hoppy IPA to contrast the bright acidity of a margarita and add a nice depth," Davis explained. "I think the best pairing, to me personally, would be something like a Modelo or Tecate, something that isn't too hoppy that will hold up to the bright contrast of a margarita."
As for how much beer to add to your margarita, recipes differ vastly depending on how much you want the beer flavor to impact your drink. Roughly 4 ounces per drink is generally considered appropriate, but some prefer adding a bit less to make it a more subtle mix-in. Alternatively, a splash of beer syrup — which is made from equal parts beer and sugar — can provide your margarita with an incredibly strong upgrade in both flavor and sweetness in a more concentrated form.