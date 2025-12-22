The Classic Party Cocktail That Tastes Even Better With A Splash Of Beer

Introducing special ingredients into your favorite cocktails is a delicious way to make a classic drink taste brand new, and oftentimes, beer is among the strongest candidates. While it's not uncommon for some to use beer as a chaser for drinks like Bloody Marys, there are even more possibilities when adding the alcoholic beverage directly into certain cocktails, and margaritas are at the top of the list.

Margaritas, known for their sweet and refreshing taste, can benefit greatly from adding a handful of beer brands to them, and Spencer Davis — the lead bartender at The Alida in Savannah, Georgia — explained exactly why. "Different styles of beer will add different layers of flavor that can either contrast or complement a bright citrus-forward cocktail such as a margarita," he said. The qualities that beer brings to the incredibly popular drink differ from a beertini cocktail, which is also the best of both worlds. Rather than reinventing the cocktail, a splash of beer preserves the margarita's core flavors while providing a great twist that sets it apart from other variations.