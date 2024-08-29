A Splash Of Beer Syrup Will Elevate Your Favorite Drink To The Next Level

Beer bread, beer-cheese dip, muffins made with stout — you can find plenty of recipes where beer is a key ingredient. That goes for cocktails, too, with beer playing a starring role in drinks like shandies and micheladas. But with the craft beer era still in full swing, bartenders and mixologists are finding new and creative ways to play around with the ineffable flavor of a high-quality brew, whether it's a porter or an IPA or a hefeweizen. One example? Beer syrup: a one-to-one combination of beer and sweetener that can add zing to margaritas, whiskey sours, Negronis, and the like.

For bartenders, part of the appeal of beer syrup is that it reduces waste: It can be a way to repurpose whatever beer remains in a keg that's been changed, or something to do with bottles past their sell-by date. Part of the appeal for the home bartender? Beer syrup really couldn't be easier: If you know how to make simple syrup, this one is entirely within your reach. And if you don't know how to make simple syrup, well — it's equal parts water and sugar. That's the whole recipe. Now swap in beer for the water, heat gently to dissolve the sugar, and you've got an ingredient that'll give an invigorating boost to your next happy hour cocktail.