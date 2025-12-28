11 Mistakes People Make With Homemade Steak Sandwiches

Using the right type of steak for your sandwich may be the most important tip on the list, because the meat is the star of the show. If that major detail isn't right, the whole sandwich may be off. When it comes to making the most delicious steak sandwich possible, you can never go wrong with ribeye, which is tender, juicy, and flavorful. If that is a bit out of your sandwich price range, however, don't worry. There are a few other affordable alternatives to ribeye that are practically made to be sliced up and piled high between two pieces of bread or a roll.

Top sirloin is another tasty option when it comes to steak sandwiches. While it may be a little tougher than a ribeye, it can have a melt-in-your-mouth texture when cooked properly. You also can't go wrong with skirt steak, which can become mouthwateringly tender when marinated before grilling or pan-frying.

Since skirt steak is generally a little less expensive than some other cuts of beef, it's a good value when you have a large crowd to feed, such as during a special event or holiday party. A tri-tip, as well as a well-marbled Denver steak, are among the other best cuts of beef for steak sandwiches, and they work just as well with leftover steak.