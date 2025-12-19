In-N-Out's New Tennessee Locations Are So Packed A Special Wait-Time App Was Launched
We already knew In-N-Out Burger was popular, but just how popular? Well, three new locations opened up in Tennessee and wait times have been so long that customers with a very particular set of skills have come up with a way to track just how long you'll have to wait to place an order. Someone (it's not clear who just yet) launched an app called The Wait App which tracks the time it takes for someone to get in line and then place their order. The app reports the wait at all three locations and also displays which one has the shortest wait, which can help you plan a trip in case you were thinking about going. Brilliant.
The app doesn't work on some mysterious dataset; it only functions through crowdsourcing. People visiting who are using the app input the data themselves, so you can think of this as a community effort of sorts. Gotta love when everyone comes together for a good cause – in this case, Double-Doubles, Animal-style. (Though whether or not In-N-Out's fries are good is highly debatable.)
In-N-Out has been slowly expanding its footprint, but at its own pace
In-N-Out's known for being particularly choosy about its locations. Tennessee is as far east as the chain has ever been. It opened up three restaurants in the state in early to mid-December of this year. This was no small decision. In-N-Out has had these plans in the works for months now, having announced them back in 2023. Part of that announcement included the statement that the company was building out an eastern corporate office, which implies the company is serious about its expansion.
That means some people won't have to fly across the entire United States to the West Coast to get those coveted, freshly made burgers. Many celebrity chefs have professed their love of them, including Anthony Bourdain, Julia Child, and the late Anne Burrell. (I'm a fan too, but also no celebrity chef.) It's clear the food practically sells itself without much, if any, advertising. The fandom is so strong that customers are even willing to pitch in and make their own apps to track how long it'll take to get their food.