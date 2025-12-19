In-N-Out's New Tennessee Locations Are So Packed A Special Wait-Time App Was Launched

We already knew In-N-Out Burger was popular, but just how popular? Well, three new locations opened up in Tennessee and wait times have been so long that customers with a very particular set of skills have come up with a way to track just how long you'll have to wait to place an order. Someone (it's not clear who just yet) launched an app called The Wait App which tracks the time it takes for someone to get in line and then place their order. The app reports the wait at all three locations and also displays which one has the shortest wait, which can help you plan a trip in case you were thinking about going. Brilliant.

The app doesn't work on some mysterious dataset; it only functions through crowdsourcing. People visiting who are using the app input the data themselves, so you can think of this as a community effort of sorts. Gotta love when everyone comes together for a good cause – in this case, Double-Doubles, Animal-style. (Though whether or not In-N-Out's fries are good is highly debatable.)