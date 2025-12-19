Worst Cooks In America Is Set To Return In The New Year With Changes Following Anne Burrell's Death

The popular Food Network TV show "Worst Cooks In America" is returning for its 30th season, but with a few tweaks this time. Former long-time host Anne Burrell died on June 17, 2025, so co-host Jeff Mauro will now share his on-screen duties with chef and restaurant owner Tiffany Derry. It'll be called "Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check" and the contestants on the show will all be public figures, such as "Dancing With The Stars" dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, actor and rapper Romeo Miller, and actress Beverly Mitchell from "7th Heaven."

Under the tutelage of one of the two hosts, contestants will be competing for $25,000 to be donated to the charity of their choice — and hopefully improving their cooking skills along the way. It is called "Worst Cooks In America," after all. This season begins on January 4 airing at 8 p.m. and it'll run through February 1 for the season finale in which the two most-improved cooks will prepare a three-course meal for guest judges.