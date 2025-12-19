Worst Cooks In America Is Set To Return In The New Year With Changes Following Anne Burrell's Death
The popular Food Network TV show "Worst Cooks In America" is returning for its 30th season, but with a few tweaks this time. Former long-time host Anne Burrell died on June 17, 2025, so co-host Jeff Mauro will now share his on-screen duties with chef and restaurant owner Tiffany Derry. It'll be called "Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check" and the contestants on the show will all be public figures, such as "Dancing With The Stars" dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, actor and rapper Romeo Miller, and actress Beverly Mitchell from "7th Heaven."
Under the tutelage of one of the two hosts, contestants will be competing for $25,000 to be donated to the charity of their choice — and hopefully improving their cooking skills along the way. It is called "Worst Cooks In America," after all. This season begins on January 4 airing at 8 p.m. and it'll run through February 1 for the season finale in which the two most-improved cooks will prepare a three-course meal for guest judges.
Both Tiffany Derry and Jeff Mauro are returning hosts of the show
Chef Tiffany Derry has previously been a host on "Worst Cooks in America," having co-hosted with Anne Burrell on season 27. She's also had competition experience as a contestant on shows like "Top Chef" season seven (where she came in fifth place) and "Top Chef All-Stars" season 8 (where she ranked fourth). She currently runs multiple restaurant concepts including Roots Chicken Shak and Roots Southern Table.
Chicago native Jeff Mauro has hosted "Worst Cooks In America" during seasons 24, 26, and 28, and is recently off a nearly 12 year run as one of the co-hosts of the cooking show "The Kitchen," which was canceled earlier this year. Mauro also owns Mauro Provisions, a purveyor of meat and Chicago specialties such as giardinera, Italian beef, and steak. However this upcoming season of "Worst Cooks In America" goes, though, you can be guaranteed to see kitchen disasters, mayhem on a plate, and hopefully some decent-looking food by the end of its run. This is one show where you probably don't want to try most of the food that's on screen.