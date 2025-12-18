The Wendy's Sauce Fans Have Been Begging For Is Finally Making A Return
It wasn't that long ago that fast food giant Wendy's curiously pulled its Sweet and Sour dipping sauce from its menu to make room for Sweet Chili Sauce. Naturally, fans were quick to notice and stomp their collective feet. Clearly, Wendy's didn't realize just how beloved the sauce was to its fan base. However, the popular chain has announced that it is returning the Sweet and Sour Sauce to the menu in 2026. The announcement largely came via Wendy's mega fan and social media influencer @JustJazzzyidk, who said that after numerous online pleas and a phone call with Wendy's, the company agreed to bring the favorite sauce back.
We're going to assume this decision wasn't solely based on her influence, but who knows? On her Instagram post where she announced the exciting news, Wendy's hilariously responded in the comments with, "Bullying works apparently," and "dream big kids." Like all good multi-billion-dollar corporations, Wendy's likely looked at numbers and cold, hard facts before making this decision. "We know that our fans' passion for Sweet and Sour isn't a one-off! It's safe to say, sauces are having a moment. After surveying fans nationwide, the data shows that when eating chicken tenders, nuggets, or strips, 77% of consumers say sauce 'makes the meal,' and 9 in 10 Americans use dipping sauces," via Eat This, Not That!. The chain did give us some of the best new fast food items in 2025, including its Wendy's x Wednesday Meal of Misfortune and Girl Scouts Thin Mint Frosty.
You'll have to be patient for Wendy's Sweet and Sour Sauce return
Wendy's currently offers six dipping sauces on its menu, including Wendy's Signature, Scorchin' Hot, Sweet Chili, Creamy Ranch, Honey BBQ, and Honey Mustard. It isn't clear if the company will pull the recently-added Sweet Chili to make room for Sweet and Sour, or if it will be in addition to the current six. What is clear is that the recent announcement to bring Sweet and Sour back has emboldened some fans to beg for other favorites to return. On @JustJazzzyidk's announcement post, several people asked the influencer to request that Wendy's bring back its Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce, a creamy, spicy dip that debuted in 2021 and fell into the depths of discontinuation in early 2025.
While the return of Sweet and Sour is certainly something to look forward to for Wendy's fans, they will still need to practice patience, as the burger giant hasn't announced a set date for the grand re-entrance. In the meantime, you could always curb your cravings with McDonald's iconic Sweet 'N Sour Sauce, which sets the gold standard in many people's opinions. If you're comfortable in the kitchen, you can also make your own sweet and sour sauce, which is equally great in stir-fries, or with your fast-food nuggets and tenders. Meanwhile, you should be dipping your fries in the epic combination of ketchup, mayonnaise, and hot sauce.