The Worst Nuts At Costco Don't Pack The Flavor Punch The Name Promises

The bulk nut selection at Costco can be an ideal spot to stock up on healthy snacks that double as versatile cooking ingredients, to use in everything from Duff Goldman's favorite pecan pie to creamy homemade almond butter. Costco's nut offerings are often great value, and picking up one of their distinctive clear plastic tubs of pecans or pistachios will ensure you're good to go for a while. But not all Costco nuts are created equally. In fact, after ranking 8 Costco nuts from worst to best, one variety left The Takeout cold — despite its enticingly flavorful name. The Setton Farms Tajín Dry Roasted Chili and Lime Pistachios, which advertise California-grown pistachios with a salty, tangy blend of seasonings, sadly do not deliver on their promising premise.

With online reviewers disappointed at the lack of heat compared to the advertised flavor, the overall verdict was that the nuts were simply too mild. Beyond that, these nuts were described on Reddit as "Not Good," as well as "not worth buying," while one user complained that the flavorings, while listed as entirely natural, "can get kind of chemically fatiguing," which not only sounds pretty unpleasant on its own, but can undercut the natural flavor of the pistachios too.