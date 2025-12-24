Forget Buttermilk And Give Fried Chicken A Sweeter Bite With This Dairy Swap

For many cooks, making fried chicken is a fun task in the kitchen, and while it's crucial to acquire a healthy, high-quality chicken for the main ingredient, how you marinate the poultry is similarly important. Buttermilk is considered to be among the most common and effective choices for a marinade's base when making fried chicken due to its acidity, which has the power to break down and tenderize the meat. However, another interesting option for the job that can warrant a subtly sweet flavor is none other than coconut milk.

While coconut milk doesn't naturally have the acidity that makes buttermilk such a great marinade ingredient — and thus may need some lemon juice or vinegar added to be an ideal buttermilk substitute – its sugar presents entirely new benefits to your chicken as it awaits being fried. We spoke to the culinary director of Velvet Taco, Venecia Willis, who explained why coconut could be a great substitute for buttermilk. "Most coconut milks on the market have additional sugars added, which can caramelize and make the chicken sweet," Willis shared before also noting, "Coconut milk can help with tenderizing the chicken and allowing ingredients within the marinade to penetrate into the protein easier." Yes, though not as acidic as buttermilk, coconut milk can still break down chicken proteins and lock in moisture with its fat content.