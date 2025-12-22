How To Make The Perfect Cold Brew With Your Nespresso Machine

These days, cold coffee drinks are more than just a summer fling; in fact, they're at the center of a coffee revolution. According to Coffee Intelligence, the UK's Caffè Nero saw a 49% surge in iced beverage sales during the chilly first quarter of 2025. CNBC reported that chilled drink sales at coffee shops more than doubled between 2016 and 2023, with annual sales jumping from $8.5 billion to $17.7 billion. Now, Nespresso wants in on the action, offering Cold Brew Style pods.

Nespresso is no stranger to innovation, with its watermelon coffee pods and limited edition seasonal releases like almond and hibiscus, as well as cinnamon and candied tamarind as part of its playful Vertuo range. It's no surprise that these DIY cold brew pods are also Vertuo, and designed to work in Vertuo Pop+, Next, Lattissima, and Creatista machines.

Like the company's Pour-Over Style pods, the cold brew capsules have a flavor profile designed to mimic traditional hot bloom coffee preparation, while working similarly to any other VertuoLine pod. Nespresso describes Cold Brew Style as, "A smooth and silky-textured coffee, with roasted caramel notes, low bitterness, and a pleasant acidity that is typical of cold brew extractions." For Nespresso enthusiasts who own a VertuoLine compatible machine, this could be a real breakthrough. Even at the somewhat premium price point of roughly $1.50 per pod, these multi-serve capsules work out to be a much better value than a daily nitro cold brew at your local coffee shop.