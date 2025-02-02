Make Your Iced Coffee Last Longer With One Bartending Trick
Coffee culture in the United States is serious business, with 67% of Americans drinking it daily, according to a survey done by the National Coffee Association. While some people might say that hot coffee beats iced, even in summer, additional research from GlobalData shows that more and more people (especially among younger demographics) are opting for iced coffee for their daily caffeine hit.
While it's clear that iced coffee has a hold on us year-round, we share in one common problem: melted ice cubes diluting a strong brew. Thankfully, there's a simple bartending practice that can keep your coffee flavorful and cold for longer. Instead of a bunch of small ice cubes, use a single large one. You usually see these in craft cocktails, as these heavy-duty cubes are designed to melt slowly without watering down the alcohol. You can use this same concept to maximize enjoyment of your iced coffee.
The science is simple; large cubes have less surface area relative to their volume, so they take longer to melt. This makes them ideal for busy mornings or afternoons when you want your iced coffee to stay fresh. All you need is something like these large silicone ice cube trays to create perfectly formed cubes at home. Your coffee — and your Instagram feed — will thank you.
Large (milk) ice cubes for the win
Large ice cubes also bring a touch of elegance to your iced coffee, elevating the presentation with their bold, dramatic look. Whether you're sipping at home or serving guests, these cubes add a touch of sophistication to every glass. And if you want to take your iced coffee to the next level, swap out the water for milk.
Making this change is perfect because you treat yourself to a creamy and luxurious experience. As the milk cubes melt, they make your coffee taste better instead of watering it down, giving you a velvety texture and added flavor. You can experiment with different milk options like whole milk for a richer drink or something like oat or almond milk for a plant-based addition.
Making milk ice cubes is easy, as you just pour your preferred milk into a jumbo ice cube tray and freeze. Once ready, pop a few into your iced coffee for a slow, cinematic dilution that transforms your drink as you go. You might even consider infusing your milk before freezing it with ingredients like vanilla, cinnamon, or my personal favorite, a bit of caramel syrup. You'll end up with a custom coffee that's equal parts refreshing, delicious, and beautiful. Finish your drink with a sweet and creamy two-ingredient iced coffee topper for the perfect sip.