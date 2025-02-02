Make Your Iced Coffee Last Longer With One Bartending Trick

Coffee culture in the United States is serious business, with 67% of Americans drinking it daily, according to a survey done by the National Coffee Association. While some people might say that hot coffee beats iced, even in summer, additional research from GlobalData shows that more and more people (especially among younger demographics) are opting for iced coffee for their daily caffeine hit.

While it's clear that iced coffee has a hold on us year-round, we share in one common problem: melted ice cubes diluting a strong brew. Thankfully, there's a simple bartending practice that can keep your coffee flavorful and cold for longer. Instead of a bunch of small ice cubes, use a single large one. You usually see these in craft cocktails, as these heavy-duty cubes are designed to melt slowly without watering down the alcohol. You can use this same concept to maximize enjoyment of your iced coffee.

The science is simple; large cubes have less surface area relative to their volume, so they take longer to melt. This makes them ideal for busy mornings or afternoons when you want your iced coffee to stay fresh. All you need is something like these large silicone ice cube trays to create perfectly formed cubes at home. Your coffee — and your Instagram feed — will thank you.