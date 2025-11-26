Batching Cold Brew Can Save You Loads Of Money On Coffee. Here's Why

Coffee shop cold brew isn't going anywhere anytime soon. It's a convenient way to catch a little caffeine without burning your tongue, and baristas can use it as a foundation for a ton of drinks. But those aren't the only reasons coffee shops love cold brew. It's one of the higher profit margin coffee drinks you can sell — a fact that's exemplified by all the canned and bottled cold brews on the market (we ranked store-bought cold brews so you can skip the duds). Make cold brew at home and you'll see why coffee sellers are so committed to the drink: A cold brew coffee at a coffee shop generally costs between $3 and $6, while the homemade version will generally cost between .075 and$1.25 per cup. A switch to homemade cold brew will save you money on coffee, and batching it will lower that bill even more.

For some insight on how homemade cold brew can save money, we turned to Andrea Allen, co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab in northwest Arkansas. She's the 2020 U.S. Barista Champ and 2021 World Barista Runner-Up, and she compares coffee shop vs. homemade cold brew to home cooking and restaurant dining: "Coffee is an ingredient, and just like in cooking, buying ingredients is usually more economical than buying a meal at a restaurant," she says. "Purchasing a bag of coffee will cost less than processing the same volume of cold brew you could produce from that bag."