Store-Bought Cold-Brew, Ranked Worst To Best

Cold brew is one of the later developments in the ever-expanding realm of coffee brewing and consumption. Rather than pushing nearly-boiling hot water through ground coffee beans to make a cup or a pot as quickly as possible, the opposite amounts of heat and time are utilized. Coffee grounds get steeped in cold water for up to an entire day. The result: coffee that's not only cold, but which offers a remarkably smooth and silky taste and texture. Cold brew is completely different from iced coffee, however. The latter is just traditionally prepared coffee gone cold and served over ice; cold brew is a novel preparation method to get a specific product that can be served any which way.

Cold brew has proved particularly suitable and attractive in the packaged coffee market. This niche of caffeine delivery has grown tremendously in the last decade or so, with several of the biggest and best coffee entities (as well as some promising and dedicated upstarts) selling cold brew in aluminum cans, glass bottles, or plastic jugs. There's an impressive variety among the cold brews most commonly available in grocery and convenience chains, and store-bought cold brew can be as good as a coffee shop's, if one buys the right kinds. Here are the most visible and top selling cold brew brands going, and how they stack up against each other, ranked from worst to best.