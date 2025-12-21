Skip The Prime Rib Roast And Save Money With This Equally Flavorful Alternative

Listen, they don't call it "prime rib" for no reason. If you've ever had a tender, juicy slab of a prime rib roast, dripping with au jus or perhaps accompanied with some bearnaise or demi-glace sauce, you've enjoyed one of the most indulgent pleasures the kitchen has to offer. But...well, in this economy? Even in prosperous times, people only really make a prime rib roast on special occasions, like around Christmas. So what, pray tell, is a hungry carnivore to do? Why not try a top sirloin roast, which is every bit as flavorful as prime rib without causing exquisite agony to your wallet?

The top sirloin is cut from the sirloin primal, which is near the rear of the cow. More importantly, it's not far from the ribs or the loin, giving it plenty of rich, beefy flavor. (This is opposed to beef tenderloin, whose relative lack of flavor makes it a somewhat unpopular steakhouse cut you're better off avoiding.) It's not quite as tender or fatty as a prime rib, but for something that's at most half the price of a prime rib roast you can forgive a lot (and that's if it isn't on sale).