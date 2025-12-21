Skip The Prime Rib Roast And Save Money With This Equally Flavorful Alternative
Listen, they don't call it "prime rib" for no reason. If you've ever had a tender, juicy slab of a prime rib roast, dripping with au jus or perhaps accompanied with some bearnaise or demi-glace sauce, you've enjoyed one of the most indulgent pleasures the kitchen has to offer. But...well, in this economy? Even in prosperous times, people only really make a prime rib roast on special occasions, like around Christmas. So what, pray tell, is a hungry carnivore to do? Why not try a top sirloin roast, which is every bit as flavorful as prime rib without causing exquisite agony to your wallet?
The top sirloin is cut from the sirloin primal, which is near the rear of the cow. More importantly, it's not far from the ribs or the loin, giving it plenty of rich, beefy flavor. (This is opposed to beef tenderloin, whose relative lack of flavor makes it a somewhat unpopular steakhouse cut you're better off avoiding.) It's not quite as tender or fatty as a prime rib, but for something that's at most half the price of a prime rib roast you can forgive a lot (and that's if it isn't on sale).
How to make a sirloin roast special
So how do you make your sirloin roast as juicy and unctuous as something you might get from San Francisco's House of Prime Rib? Well, it's a good idea to let it sit in your fridge overnight marinated in some olive oil, plus whatever seasonings you might want to use — salt, pepper, rosemary, thyme, the whole bit. It's simple, but it goes a long way to making it taste that much more satisfying.
But what, specifically, should you be looking for when you're picking the roast out from the butcher? Keep an eye on the fat cap, making sure it's at least half an inch thick. Fat equals flavor (which is why prime rib is such a powerhouse in the first place), so the more fat you get on your sirloin roast, the better. Once you've got that squared away, you're free to season, roast, and serve — perhaps with some of those delicious Trader Joe's loaded mashed potatoes shoppers are raving about.