Tuna sandwiches are an easy, nutritious, and filling meal or snack for those who want something quick. There are plenty of ways to customize it to your own personal preferences, ranging from chopped peppers to ranch dressing. Cheese is a fantastic addition, but it can be unfriendly to those who are lactose intolerant. Luckily, if you're looking to upgrade your tuna salad sandwich with cheese, there's a non-dairy, protein-packed option. This option is grated egg yolk, and it's a lot creamier than you might expect.

While you can just hard-boil eggs and grate them into the tuna, there's a slightly more advanced way to do it. Instead, consider salt-curing egg yolks and then grating them over the tuna salad while assembling your sandwich. To create this yolky masterpiece, you'll need to separate the yolks from raw eggs. Then, place them in a mixture of salt and sugar. Store the yolks for four to five days in the refrigerator until they become firm and waxy, similar to a wedge of Parmesan in texture. After that, you can grate them onto the tuna directly, for a velvety mouthfeel that can't be replicated.

These cured egg yolks — also called "graved eggs" — take on a flavor that's similar to aged cheese, and they provide a similar pop of salt, too. Adding them brings richness to any dish and boosts umami flavor off the charts. Tuna is already an umami-filled fish, so the combo of the two is a serious flavor bomb. Do this straightforward hack, and the only thing you'll have to worry about flavor-wise is what soup to pair with your tuna sandwich.