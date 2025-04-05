The Cheesy Spread Your Tuna Salad Has Been Missing

A couple of months ago, I made pimento cheese for the first time. The decision was somewhat random; I needed to bring an appetizer to a family get together and, after scouring my fridge for ingredients, I saw that I had what I needed for the beloved Southern dish. And, because I'd recently moved to Alabama, I thought I might as well get used to whipping up some regional favorites. It ended up being a big hit, but I also had plenty of leftovers. The next morning, my husband and I spread some on fresh biscuits (which you can make with two ingredients) topped with fried eggs, crispy bacon, and some banana pepper mustard, and we thought we'd created the most amazing breakfast ever. Imagine my surprise when I discovered that folks were putting pimento cheese on their tuna salad sandwiches! Why hadn't I thought of that?

The concept makes sense, particularly if you're making tuna melts which are already topped with cheese. Pimento cheese consists of shredded cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, cream cheese, and pimentos, which are like sweet cherry peppers. The ingredients are combined and result in a thick but spreadable dish that is perfect for placing on top of tuna and warming in the oven. And if you prefer your tuna salad cold, the cheese on top tastes just as good.

Another thing you can do is mix drained, canned tuna into the pimento cheese itself. Spread the mixture onto a slice of your favorite kind of bread, top with another slice, butter the outside of the bread and toast in a skillet. When the bread is toasty and the middle is warm, dive into this absolute flavor bomb.