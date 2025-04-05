The Cheesy Spread Your Tuna Salad Has Been Missing
A couple of months ago, I made pimento cheese for the first time. The decision was somewhat random; I needed to bring an appetizer to a family get together and, after scouring my fridge for ingredients, I saw that I had what I needed for the beloved Southern dish. And, because I'd recently moved to Alabama, I thought I might as well get used to whipping up some regional favorites. It ended up being a big hit, but I also had plenty of leftovers. The next morning, my husband and I spread some on fresh biscuits (which you can make with two ingredients) topped with fried eggs, crispy bacon, and some banana pepper mustard, and we thought we'd created the most amazing breakfast ever. Imagine my surprise when I discovered that folks were putting pimento cheese on their tuna salad sandwiches! Why hadn't I thought of that?
The concept makes sense, particularly if you're making tuna melts which are already topped with cheese. Pimento cheese consists of shredded cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, cream cheese, and pimentos, which are like sweet cherry peppers. The ingredients are combined and result in a thick but spreadable dish that is perfect for placing on top of tuna and warming in the oven. And if you prefer your tuna salad cold, the cheese on top tastes just as good.
Another thing you can do is mix drained, canned tuna into the pimento cheese itself. Spread the mixture onto a slice of your favorite kind of bread, top with another slice, butter the outside of the bread and toast in a skillet. When the bread is toasty and the middle is warm, dive into this absolute flavor bomb.
How to elevate tuna salad with pimento cheese
Despite tuna salad being a pretty strongly flavored dish (meaning it's not exactly neutral in flavor), it is surprisingly very versatile when it comes to the types of things you can mix into it. From the basics of mayo, onions, and celery, to adding umami-rich miso to tuna salad, the canned fish can stand up to most mix-ins. By adding pimento cheese, you're getting the binding power of mayonnaise and cream cheese, plus the sweet, fresh flavor of pimentos, and the smooth cheesiness of cheddar, as well as anything else you've decided to add to the dish. For example, many recipes call for things like onions, jalapeños, and spices.
This combination isn't just for sandwiches, though. You can serve tuna salad mixed with pimento cheese as a dip with crackers or crunchy, raw vegetables. Place a bowl of it on a cheese or tinned fish snack board — it fits well with both.
It would also be delicious served in a scoop, right on top of a bed of crisp lettuce and an assortment of other salad veggies. Drizzle it with a tangy vinaigrette to help cut through the rich creaminess of the salad. Or try pairing a spicier version with some fresh buttery avocado.