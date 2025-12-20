The Secret Behind Texas Roadhouse's Green Beans - And How To Recreate Them At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's not just the steaks that keep folks coming back to Texas Roadhouse; some of the best items on Texas Roadhouse's menu are those scrumptious sides. Smoky and well-balanced, the casual steakhouse's green beans definitely stand out, and, fortunately, they're super easy to make at home.

Naturally, this restaurant-worthy vegetable side dish starts with bacon. Using the rendered fat from diced bacon to saute aromatics like onions and garlic provides a deeply savory foundation to the whole dish. Since green beans have pretty much no fat to speak of, the bacon grease and the reserved crispy bits that you stir in at the end provide necessary richness.

The green beans also require some liquid so they can simmer until they're tender, and the secret ingredient that Texas Roadhouse allegedly uses is pork base. A base is simply a stock that is cooked down into a concentrated paste. When combined with water, you get a cooking liquid that is packed with meaty, umami notes. In high-volume restaurant kitchens, these bases allow cooks to introduce slow-cooked, nuanced flavor without making a from-scratch stock. Something like Better Than Bouillon ham base or Minor's pork base is ideal, though you may have a hard time finding them at a standard grocery store and will need to make an online purchase. A roasted chicken base is a great stand-in that is likely more readily available.

All those smoky, salty, and savory notes require some balancing. For Texas Roadhouse's green beans, a pinch of sugar is exactly what you need. It softens the bolder, meaty notes and brings out the natural sweetness of the vegetables.