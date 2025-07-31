How To Freeze Green Beans The Right Way

Before you start adding delicious, crunchy toppings to green bean casserole, you must learn how to handle the green beans themselves. It's long been argued whether frozen vegetables are as healthy as fresh vegetables, and much of that answer is rooted in whether or not you blanch before freezing. Prepare your green beans for a trip to the freezer by blanching them to achieve better taste and texture and to kill the majority of harmful bacteria that may be lurking on the vegetable.

To properly blanch green beans, first give them a good rinse in some cold water and trim the ends to make them easier to store. Put a pot of water on the stove, add some salt, and let it come to a boil before adding green beans. Let the green beans boil in the water for around two minutes. The process should bring out a more vibrant color in the vegetables. When this occurs, drain the water and transfer the beans to a pan lined with towels and pat them dry. Once the green beans are completely dry, put them in a freezer bag and — taking care to seal in as little air as possible — close the bag and place it in the freezer. Once in the freezer, the green beans can last up to one year. However, after the first few months, the quality may begin to diminish.