Why Do So Many Hot Sauces Have Vinegar?

When you imagine the flavor of commercial hot sauce, you probably think of two things — some form of heat and the unmistakable tang of vinegar. You can't really separate those two things and there are multiple reasons for that. One reason hot sauce is vinegar-based is because, well, vinegar tastes really good. It hits the sour receptors on our taste buds and helps counterbalance fatty, rich flavors; like when it comes to baked Buffalo wings, for example. It also helps boost flavor when your original dish is lacking some, like in a soup or stew.

But vinegar also plays a role in keeping your food safe. That's because hot sauce is supposed to be a shelf-stable product and with that comes a host of safety standards which food products need to abide by. In order to keep Clostridium botulinum (the bacteria responsible for botulism) at bay, a hot sauce needs to have an acidic pH of 4.6 or below. That pH level is considered a hostile environment for the bacteria. Which means vinegar not only makes hot sauce taste great, it also prevents you from potentially getting sick. Two birds, one stone.