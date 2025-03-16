Why Do So Many Hot Sauces Have Vinegar?
When you imagine the flavor of commercial hot sauce, you probably think of two things — some form of heat and the unmistakable tang of vinegar. You can't really separate those two things and there are multiple reasons for that. One reason hot sauce is vinegar-based is because, well, vinegar tastes really good. It hits the sour receptors on our taste buds and helps counterbalance fatty, rich flavors; like when it comes to baked Buffalo wings, for example. It also helps boost flavor when your original dish is lacking some, like in a soup or stew.
But vinegar also plays a role in keeping your food safe. That's because hot sauce is supposed to be a shelf-stable product and with that comes a host of safety standards which food products need to abide by. In order to keep Clostridium botulinum (the bacteria responsible for botulism) at bay, a hot sauce needs to have an acidic pH of 4.6 or below. That pH level is considered a hostile environment for the bacteria. Which means vinegar not only makes hot sauce taste great, it also prevents you from potentially getting sick. Two birds, one stone.
Do you have to refrigerate hot sauce?
That doesn't necessarily mean you shouldn't refrigerate your hot sauces, however; especially if you have a collection going. Yes, it's safe at room temp. But if you've ever had a hot sauce bottle linger on the counter for a while, you know that sometimes the color can fade and the flavors can become muted. Hot sauce generally stays freshest within six months after being opened when stored at room temperature. If you want to give it a longer lifetime, you can coax its best flavor out for a year or two if you keep it in the fridge.
If it's not vinegar-based (as is the case with fermented hot sauces), you definitely want to keep it refrigerated. Warm temperatures encourage continued fermentation, which means you could potentially be dealing with a broken bottle down the line due to built-up gases. There are exceptions: If fermentation is stopped by certain treatments, you might be able to get away with room temperature storage. Even still, you want your hot sauce at its tip-top shape, so the fridge is still a good idea.