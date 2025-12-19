Take This Tip From Giada De Laurentiis For More Control Over Restaurant Salads

When it comes to salads, the dressing is often what brings everything together; as, understandably, it's what makes them taste better. However, a few tablespoons (the amount of dressing you need per salad serving) can add up quickly, sometimes packing as many calories as a lean-beef cheeseburger (i.e. 350). Fortunately, when ordering out, the dressing is one of the easiest components to control for both the cook and the diner. If anyone knows how to enjoy restaurant food without going overboard, it's Italian TV chef, restaurant owner, and best-selling cookbook author, Giada De Laurentiis.

On De Laurentiis' website, Giadzy, she shared her list of "healthy eating out tips." On it she said, "I find salads are sometimes overdressed in restaurants, so I always ask for dressing on the side. In fact, I often ask to have olive oil and lemon wedges instead of dressing so I can dress the salad to my liking — and eliminate any extraneous ingredients."

With this hack, De Laurentiis essentially creates her own table-side vinaigrette. Most restaurants have lemon wedges available for beverages and garnish. If not, they usually have some type of vinegar. If you prefer more than just acid and oil, you can mix the lemon juice into the dressing on the side. This gives you more volume without the salad tasting overly sour or accidentally adding extra calories.