Take This Tip From Giada De Laurentiis For More Control Over Restaurant Salads
When it comes to salads, the dressing is often what brings everything together; as, understandably, it's what makes them taste better. However, a few tablespoons (the amount of dressing you need per salad serving) can add up quickly, sometimes packing as many calories as a lean-beef cheeseburger (i.e. 350). Fortunately, when ordering out, the dressing is one of the easiest components to control for both the cook and the diner. If anyone knows how to enjoy restaurant food without going overboard, it's Italian TV chef, restaurant owner, and best-selling cookbook author, Giada De Laurentiis.
On De Laurentiis' website, Giadzy, she shared her list of "healthy eating out tips." On it she said, "I find salads are sometimes overdressed in restaurants, so I always ask for dressing on the side. In fact, I often ask to have olive oil and lemon wedges instead of dressing so I can dress the salad to my liking — and eliminate any extraneous ingredients."
With this hack, De Laurentiis essentially creates her own table-side vinaigrette. Most restaurants have lemon wedges available for beverages and garnish. If not, they usually have some type of vinegar. If you prefer more than just acid and oil, you can mix the lemon juice into the dressing on the side. This gives you more volume without the salad tasting overly sour or accidentally adding extra calories.
Dining out the De Laurentiis way
Giada De Laurentiis has more restaurant ordering hacks beyond lightening up salads. "Entrées tend to be just too big in restaurants," she states. To avoid overeating with oversized portions, she often orders two appetizers instead — one veggie-forward option like a salad or soup (which won't include the popular vegetable De Laurentiis despises) and another with protein. Starting a meal with fiber-rich vegetables and protein helps stabilize blood sugar compared to beginning with carb-heavy dishes like pasta, a much-beloved dish of De Laurentiis. Both nutrients slow gastric emptying (the rate at which food exits the stomach) slowing the rate it enters the bloodstream, which helps reduce blood sugar spikes while making you feel fuller sooner; reducing the likelihood of overeating.
However, this doesn't mean De Laurentiis avoids pizza, pasta, or other delicious but carb-heavy favorites while dining out. If nothing on the appetizer menu appeals to her, she'll order an entrée but asks the server to box up half to take home instead. Whether it's asking for salad dressing on the side or rethinking portions, De Laurentiis' approach to dining out shows you can still eat what you love without ending the meal in a food coma.